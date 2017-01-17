Storm Team 27: Warm with light rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain through the afternoon with the small risk for a rumble of thunder too. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s into the afternoon. Record high is 58. Cooler air will slide in tonight with a small risk for a shower or a wet snowflake late night into Wednesday morning. Warmer temperatures will return through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 55

Tonight: A few showers. Small chance for snowflakes late. (50%)

Low: 35

Wednesday: Chance showers early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)

High: 43

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 55 Low: 41

Monday: Rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 37

