Struthers AMVETS set to march in inauguration parade

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers AMVETS will be part of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Jan Brown is the national third vice commander for AMVETS.

She’s going to be marching in the parade so she will miss the actual inauguration. Still, she’s excited to be there for all of the action.

“I feel it’s a great honor to be in a part of history, to actually be in the parade,” she said. “We’ve actually gone to inaugurations before, but this is the most we’ve ever really participated in and it’s pretty exciting, actually.”

Brown said an AMVETS member in California has a collection of replicas of American flags flown. AMVETS will carry some of those flags in the parade.

