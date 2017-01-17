Trump’s presidential inauguration details announced

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced Tuesday morning the details surrounding the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump will be sworn-in on Friday, January 20 using his Bible, as well as the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his first inauguration, according to the PIC’s press release. The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.
“In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the ‘better angels of our nature,’” said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. “As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”
Trump was presented with his bible by his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church, Jamaica, New York, on Children’s Day, June 12, 1955.
The Lincoln Bible was purchased for the first inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln by William Thomas Carroll, Clerk of the Supreme Court. The Bible is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers.
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Clarence Thomas will administer the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect Mike Pence during the Inauguration Ceremony.
Pence also will become the first officeholder, since President Ronald Reagan, to take the oath using The Reagan Family Bible.
“It will be my honor to take the Oath of Office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit,” said Vice President-elect Pence. “Justice Thomas was born into poverty in Pin Point, Georgia. From those humble beginnings, Justice Thomas went on to graduate from Holy Cross College and Yale Law School. He served in the Reagan Administration and was appointed to the federal bench in 1990 and the Supreme Court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush. I have long admired Justice Clarence Thomas and deeply respect his judicial philosophy, dedication to the rule of law, and his historic service on the bench of our nation’s highest court.”
Justice Thomas will become the first African-American to administer the Oath of Office to the president or vice-president.
“President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country. He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world. In the march of history, Ronald Reagan’s time in office was limited, but his legacy inspired a generation and will continue beyond,” said Vice President-elect Pence. “It will be humbling to enter office with President Donald Trump, standing next to my family, with my wife Karen holding the same Bible used by President Reagan when he took office.”
The Reagan Family Bible that Vice President-elect Pence will place his right hand upon was used by Ronald Reagan for his gubernatorial and presidential inaugurations, according to the PIC. This marks the first time a person other than Reagan has used it at an inauguration.
The details of the inaugural parade were also released. PIC says more than 8,000 people will follow the president and VP as they travel a mile and a half from the Capitol to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Each branch of the military will pay tribute to the country by doing a flyover at the appropriate point when their branch is represented in the parade.
The planned order of the parade is below:
FIRST DIVISION
United States Army, Staff element
United States Army Field Band
United States Military Academy
United States Army
United States Army Color Guard
United States Army National Guard
United States Army Reserve
New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment
Nassau County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums (New York)
Wounded Warrior Project
Disabled American Veterans
Paralyzed Veterans of America
New York Military Academy
The Marist College Band (New York)
Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)
West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)
Texas State University Strutters
Talladega College Band (Alabama)
Boy Scouts of America
SECOND DIVISION
United States Marine Corps, Staff element
United States Marine Band
United States Marine Corps
United States Marine Corps Color Guard
United States Marine Corps Reserve
Navajo Code Talkers Association
United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums
United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team
Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)
Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)
Rural Tractor Brigade
University of Tennessee Marching Band
Boy Scouts of America
THIRD DIVISION
United States Navy, Staff element
United States Navy Band
United States Naval Academy
United States Navy
United States Navy Color Guard
United States Naval Reserve
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse (California)
Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums
Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)
AMVETS
1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard
Girl Scouts of America
Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)
Lil’ Wranglers (Texas)
Boy Scouts of America
FOURTH DIVISION
United States Air Force, Staff element
United States Air Force Band
United States Air Force Academy
United States Air Force
United States Air Force Color Guard
United States Air National Guard
United States Air Force Reserve
The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)
The Citadel Summerall Guards
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment
Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)
Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)
Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)
Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)
Boy Scouts of America
FIFTH DIVISION
United States Coast Guard, Staff element
United States Coast Guard Band
United States Coast Guard Academy
United States Coast Guard
United States Coast Guard Color Guard
United States Coast Guard Reserve
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association
Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)
Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)
Colorado Freedom Riders
Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)
Boy Scouts of America
United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff
United States Merchant Marine Academy Band
United States Merchant Marine Color Guard
United States Merchant Marine Academy Company
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry
Virginia Military Institute