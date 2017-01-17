Virginia F. (Leskovec) David Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Virginia F. (Leskovec) David, 91, of Girard, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, with her family by her side.

Virginia was born November 29, 1925 in Girard, the daughter of John and Anna (Morale) Leskovec.

She had worked for the Ohio Leather Works, after graduating from high school, for a little over a year and then devoted her life as a loving wife and mother.

Virginia loved to bake and crochet, but her greatest passion was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Rose Church, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Girard Senior Citizens, was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and was known as “Grandma Ginny” to the Girard Robotics Team, that she and her husband supported for years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Madeline (Paul) Moon of Akron, Kenneth (Mary Ann) David of Niles, Karen (Keith) Williams of Girard and Michael (Tracy) David of Conneaut, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emil E. David, whom she married June 7, 1947 and died December 22, 2013; two sisters and five brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Virginia will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery, next to her husband.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to: DAV Trumbull County Chapter #11, 2044 Youngstown Rd., Warren, Ohio 44484.

