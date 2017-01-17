Willene Picken Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ for Willene Picken, 79, of Mineral Ridge who passed away Tuesday morning, January 17, at her home with her family by her side.

Willene was born August 12, 1937 in Tennessee, the daughter of Willie and Lillie (Ashburn) Shaver.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School class of 1955.

Willene was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the church and the WWC at the church. She was also a member of the Happy Chatter Club of almost 60 years, as well as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels with her husband for many years. Willene was an avid reader and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and traveling.

Her husband of 58 years, Robert Picken, whom she married June 17, 1955, passed away November 3, 2013.

Willene leaves two children, Robert W. (Cheri) Picken and Lori Kuszmaul both of Mineral Ridge; five grandchildren, Keith Happoldt, Stacy Lipowski, Robert B. Picken, Kayla Kuszmaul and Ethan Kuszmaul; as well as five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Willene was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Picken; a sister, Wanda Hoffman and a brother, Donald Shaver.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20 at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



