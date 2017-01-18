Bullet ricochets, blinding 12-year-old at Pa. shooting range

The bullet came from a gun fired by the boy's 11-year-old sister at a shooting range in Halfmoon Township

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – State police said a 12-year-old boy remains blind after he was struck in the head by a bullet that ricocheted from a gun fired by his 11-year-old sister at a Pennsylvania shooting range.

WJAC-TV reports those details emerged when a search warrant affidavit became public Wednesday.

The search warrant was obtained after Saturday’s shooting at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township.

Police got the warrant to seize guns owned by the children’s father, 32-year-old Anthony Vankirk II, of State College.

Police said he’s not allowed to own guns due to a 2004 drug conviction. He’s jailed on charges of possessing firearms while prohibited and carrying firearms without a license.

Police said they seized seven guns including a shotgun, rifle and pistols from Vankirk.

Vankirk doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.

