180 jurors dismissed in Youngstown triple-murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 180 people were dismissed from a jury pool on Wednesday in the trial of accused murderer Robert Seman.

Seman faces capital murder charges in the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents in March of 2015.

Seman was back in court Wednesday for a hearing.

In September, his case ended in a mistrial due to comments made from a few prospective jury members that were deemed inappropriate about their opinions on the case. The judge decided to start over with a new jury.

Lawyers for both sides went through the pool of roughly 400 prospective jurors on Wednesday, dismissing the 180 as being unable to serve.

Orientation for the remaining jurors is set to begin February 3.