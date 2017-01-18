180 jurors dismissed in Youngstown triple-murder case

In September, Robert Seman's case ended in a mistrial due to comments made from a few prospective jury members

By Published: Updated:
Seman faces capital murder charges in the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents in March of 2015.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 180 people were dismissed from a jury pool on Wednesday in the trial of accused murderer Robert Seman.

Seman faces capital murder charges in the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents in March of 2015.

Seman was back in court Wednesday for a hearing.

In September, his case ended in a mistrial due to comments made from a few prospective jury members that were deemed inappropriate about their opinions on the case. The judge decided to start over with a new jury.

Lawyers for both sides went through the pool of roughly 400 prospective jurors on Wednesday, dismissing the 180 as being unable to serve.

Orientation for the remaining jurors is set to begin February 3.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s