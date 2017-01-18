33 killed, several dozen injured in explosion at northern Mali camp, local official says

GAO, Mali (AP) – A local official says at least 33 people have been killed and several dozen injured after an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a camp housing armed groups in northern Mali.

Wednesday morning’s blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao. The base houses hundreds of fighters including members of armed groups that signed Mali’s 2015 peace agreement. The camp also houses Malian soldiers.

The local official calls the death toll provisional. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

Northern Mali remains insecure despite a French-led military intervention launched in 2013 to drive out Islamic extremists that had taken over the area.

