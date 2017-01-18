Brutal stabbing trial delayed in Youngstown, suspect wants to defend himself

David Hackett, 52, will stand trial August 1 in the stabbing death of Collena Carpenter.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with the brutal stabbing death of a woman from Columbiana County says he wants to act as his own attorney.

David Hackett is accused in the murder of Collena Carpenter.

Carpenter’s body was found October 14, 2013, in a grassy area on West Avenue in Youngstown. She had been stabbed 81 times.

Hackett was out on parole at the time of the stabbing.

Jury selection was scheduled to being Wednesday, but Hackett told the judge he wants to represent himself during the court proceedings.

The case is now postponed until May to allow Hackett time to review the evidence.

If convicted, Hackett faces life in prison without parole.

 

