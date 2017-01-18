Charge dismissed in case against man accused of grabbing woman at V2

McCormick still faces a charge of using weapons while intoxicated

By Published:
Charged with gross sexual imposition and using weapons while intoxicated in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gross sexual imposition charges have been dismissed against a man accused of grabbing a woman inappropriately at V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria. 

Joseph McCormick was arrested Sunday after a woman said he reached up her skirt, grabbing her. She said he then showed her a gun when she confronted him.

The city’s municipal court confirmed that the gross sexual imposition charge against McCormick has been dismissed. He still faces a using weapons while intoxicated charge, however.

McCormick pleaded not guilty to that charge in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday.

His case was set for a pretrial on March 3.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s