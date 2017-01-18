Edna May Plato Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – A private memorial service celebrating the life of Edna May Plato will be held at a later date.

Edna passed away January 18 at her home with family by her side.

She was born September 14, 1943 in Buffalo New York, the daughter of the late Thomas and Della (Godwin) Ross.

She was a graduate of Erie Community College and was the Vice President and co-owner of Plato Marketing until her retirement in 1996.

Edna was a former member of Bay-side Community Church in California where she had lived for many years.

She was also a member of the Jaguar Club and Welcome Wagon.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Edna leaves her husband, Charles Plato whom she married August 14, 1981; four children, Lynnae (Brian) Tucker of High Point, North Carolina, Sherry (Howard) Nager of Canfield, Donald Lee Nordquist of Lake Milton and Cindy (John) Haley of Mack, Colorado; one brother, Dr. Herbert Ross of Spokane, Washington; one sister, Elody Fitzpatrick of Buffalo, New York; as well as six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Edna was preceded in death by one grandson, Ross Steven Nager.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 445412, in Edna’s name.



