Finally home: Local troops return to crowd of waiting families

The 910th Reservists landed at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna on Wednesday

By Published:
troops-come-home-19

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a welcome homecoming at the air base in Vienna for about 80 airmen and four cargo planes returning from deployment to southwest Asia.

The 910th Reservists came back home Wednesday, landing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station around 3:30 p.m.

A large crowd waiting for their return welcomed the planes with a water salute.

An airman’s wife said this was one of the biggest crowds she had ever seen wait for the troops’ return.

The 80 troops were among 170 coming home from southwest Asia. The rest will be returning in the coming days.

Those who did come back said they’re glad to be home.

“Awesome. Awesome. Every time, coming back and seeing my family, that’s what makes it the best,” said Donald McCormick, of Bristolville.

This was McCormick’s sixth deployment. His wife said it doesn’t get any easier — in fact, each deployment is more difficult.

Meet more of these local troops and their families on WKBN 27 First News at 10 and 11 p.m.

Welcome home, 910th Reservists


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s