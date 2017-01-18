Foreclosed Pennsylvania mall sold to highest bidder for just $100

TARENTUM, Pa. (WKBN/AP) – The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills Mall, once valued at $190 million, was auctioned off Wednesday for just $100.

Wells Fargo Bank, the company that foreclosed on the mall last year when its owners failed to make payments on a $143 million loan, is the new owner.

Wells Fargo submitted the winning bid for the 1.1 million-square-foot mall in suburban Frazer Township.

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills Mall opened in 2005. It is now valued at just $11 million and slightly more than half occupied.

Wells Fargo and the mall’s new owners haven’t commented on the purchase.

