Game of the Week: Springfield at South Range, 1/20

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 20, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Springfield (10-2, 3-0) at South Range (14-0, 3-0)

Recent Meetings

Feb. 12, 2016 – Springfield, 51-50

Jan. 15, 2016 – Springfield, 59-42

Feb. 3, 2015 – Springfield, 47-42

Jan. 6, 2015 – Springfield, 61-32

Jan. 24, 2014 – Springfield, 60-40

Last Meeting

On February 12 of last year, Springfield got by South Range (51-50) to clinch their fifth consecutive league title. In the process, Graham Mincher scored a game-high 30 points and became the Springfield’s all-time leading scorer. Jake Ford connected on both of his free-throw tries with 16 seconds remaining to give the Tigers’ their 1-point advantage (51-50). South Range’s Anthony Ritter led the team with 15 points off the bench.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: South Range, 67.9; Springfield, 60.8

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 41.8; South Range, 42.0

ITCL Red Tier Standings

South Range – 3-0 (14-0)

Springfield – 3-0 (10-2)

United – 1-2 (7-5)

East Palestine – 1-3 (5-8)

Crestview – 0-3 (1-12)

Results

Springfield

Tigers 74 Mineral Ridge 39

Tigers 74 Crestview 35

Western Reserve 64 Tigers 58

Tigers 64 United 58

Tigers 61 Columbiana 33

Sebring 53 Tigers 47

Tigers 51 Lordstown 24

Tigers 58 Lisbon 30

Tigers 60 Southern 48

Tigers 74 East Palestine 46

Tigers 49 Lowellville 40

Tigers 59 Leetonia 31

South Range

Raiders 73 #1 McDonald 66 OT

Raiders 84 East Palestine 43

Raiders 46 Rootstown 38

Raiders 84 Southern 45

Raiders 70 Salem 50

Raiders 56 Leetonia 30

Raiders 72 Jackson-Milton 46

Raiders 75 Crestview 29

Raiders 78 Columbiana 60

Raiders 70 United 32

Raiders 62 Girard 35

Raiders 73 Western Reserve 54

Raiders 69 Lisbon 36

Raiders 39 Lowellville 35

Game Notes: Springfield has defeated South Range ten straight times dating back to their meeting in the 2012 District Semifinals (56-52). The Tigers last lost to South Range was on January 20, 2012 (55-54).

In the Tigers’ 10-wins this season, they’ve allowed the opposition to average 38.4 points with the only team to top 50 was United (58) on January 6. Since the first of the year, Jake Ford has scored on average 27.8 points in his last five contests.

South Range has scored 70-points or more in 9 of their 14 outings this season. On Tuesday, the Raiders registered their signature win by defeating the #1 team in Division IV – the McDonald Blue Devils – in overtime (73-66). Anthony Ritter and Dan Ritter combined for 35 points as the Raiders seem destined to be one of the top ten teams in this Monday’s AP poll. In his last five games, Dan Ritter has tallied a scoring average of 18.6.

Upcoming Schedule

Springfield

Jan. 24 – at Campbell, 7

Jan. 27 – East Palestine, 7:30*

Jan. 31 – at Wellsville, 7:30

South Range

Jan. 24 – at Sebring, 7

Jan. 27 – United, 7*

Feb. 3 – at Crestview, 7*

*-Red Tier Games