Game of the Week: Springfield at South Range, 1/20

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 20, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Springfield (10-2, 3-0) at South Range (14-0, 3-0)
Recent Meetings
Feb. 12, 2016 – Springfield, 51-50
Jan. 15, 2016 – Springfield, 59-42
Feb. 3, 2015 – Springfield, 47-42
Jan. 6, 2015 – Springfield, 61-32
Jan. 24, 2014 – Springfield, 60-40
Last Meeting
On February 12 of last year, Springfield got by South Range (51-50) to clinch their fifth consecutive league title. In the process, Graham Mincher scored a game-high 30 points and became the Springfield’s all-time leading scorer. Jake Ford connected on both of his free-throw tries with 16 seconds remaining to give the Tigers’ their 1-point advantage (51-50). South Range’s Anthony Ritter led the team with 15 points off the bench.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: South Range, 67.9; Springfield, 60.8
Scoring Defense: Springfield, 41.8; South Range, 42.0
ITCL Red Tier Standings
South Range – 3-0 (14-0)
Springfield – 3-0 (10-2)
United – 1-2 (7-5)
East Palestine – 1-3 (5-8)
Crestview – 0-3 (1-12)
Results
Springfield
Tigers 74 Mineral Ridge 39
Tigers 74 Crestview 35
Western Reserve 64 Tigers 58
Tigers 64 United 58
Tigers 61 Columbiana 33
Sebring 53 Tigers 47
Tigers 51 Lordstown 24
Tigers 58 Lisbon 30
Tigers 60 Southern 48
Tigers 74 East Palestine 46
Tigers 49 Lowellville 40
Tigers 59 Leetonia 31
South Range
Raiders 73 #1 McDonald 66 OT
Raiders 84 East Palestine 43
Raiders 46 Rootstown 38
Raiders 84 Southern 45
Raiders 70 Salem 50
Raiders 56 Leetonia 30
Raiders 72 Jackson-Milton 46
Raiders 75 Crestview 29
Raiders 78 Columbiana 60
Raiders 70 United 32
Raiders 62 Girard 35
Raiders 73 Western Reserve 54
Raiders 69 Lisbon 36
Raiders 39 Lowellville 35
Game Notes: Springfield has defeated South Range ten straight times dating back to their meeting in the 2012 District Semifinals (56-52). The Tigers last lost to South Range was on January 20, 2012 (55-54).
In the Tigers’ 10-wins this season, they’ve allowed the opposition to average 38.4 points with the only team to top 50 was United (58) on January 6. Since the first of the year, Jake Ford has scored on average 27.8 points in his last five contests.
South Range has scored 70-points or more in 9 of their 14 outings this season. On Tuesday, the Raiders registered their signature win by defeating the #1 team in Division IV – the McDonald Blue Devils – in overtime (73-66). Anthony Ritter and Dan Ritter combined for 35 points as the Raiders seem destined to be one of the top ten teams in this Monday’s AP poll. In his last five games, Dan Ritter has tallied a scoring average of 18.6.
Upcoming Schedule
Springfield
Jan. 24 – at Campbell, 7
Jan. 27 – East Palestine, 7:30*
Jan. 31 – at Wellsville, 7:30
South Range
Jan. 24 – at Sebring, 7
Jan. 27 – United, 7*
Feb. 3 – at Crestview, 7*
*-Red Tier Games