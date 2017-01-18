George H.W. Bush pens letter to Trump, apologizes for missing inauguration

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under,” he wrote

CBS News Published:
FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tournament in Houston. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tournament in Houston. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CBS) – Former President George H.W. Bush told President-elect Donald Trump that he has to skip the inauguration on Friday because sitting outside during the winter would be too risky to his and his wife’s health.

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your inauguration on January 20th,” Bush wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump last week, which surfaced Wednesday.

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under,” he wrote. “Same for Barbara, So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

Click on image below to read the letter

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-12-00-00-pm

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to an intensive care unit on Wednesday, and his wife, Barbara, was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.

The former president was admitted to the ICU at a Houston hospital to “address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. McGrath said the former first lady was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s