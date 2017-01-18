George H.W. Bush pens letter to Trump, apologizes for missing inauguration

(CBS) – Former President George H.W. Bush told President-elect Donald Trump that he has to skip the inauguration on Friday because sitting outside during the winter would be too risky to his and his wife’s health.

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your inauguration on January 20th,” Bush wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump last week, which surfaced Wednesday.

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under,” he wrote. “Same for Barbara, So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to an intensive care unit on Wednesday, and his wife, Barbara, was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.

The former president was admitted to the ICU at a Houston hospital to “address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. McGrath said the former first lady was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.