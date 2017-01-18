Hubbard defendant accused of stealing from elderly victim

Kim Blaine, 56, is charged with theft and identity fraud against a person in a protected class

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant from Hubbard is accused of stealing from an elderly, wheelchair-bound victim, according to an indictment filed in Trumbull County on Tuesday.

Kim Blaine, 56, is charged with theft and identity fraud against a person in a protected class.

The indictment says Blaine stole $1,400 from an 86-year-old victim, applying for a Kohl’s credit card, PNC Bank card and First Premier card in the victim’s name. The crimes occurred in June of 2016, according to the indictment.

Blaine is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for a pretrial hearing at 8:30 a.m. February 6.

