‘Kay Heggestad bought the farm;’ Wisc. woman pens own obituary

The woman died following a battle with bone marrow cancer

Leah Linscheid Published: Updated:
A woman from Wisconsin pens her own obituary.


MADISON, Wis. – Most people don’t get to write the ending to their own story, but Kay Ann Heggestad’s narrative has never been normal.

“She was a spitfire,” her husband, Paul Wertsch, said. “She just really was a force of nature to be reckoned with.”

“Humor and comedy were very important to her her entire life,” her son, Greg, said. “She’d always make us laugh, no matter what.”

A doctor, poker player, and quite the comedian, Kay’s family could go on and on with stories of her life. But it’s the story published after her death that caught everyone’s attention.

“Probably pretty soon after the diagnosis, she started talking about writing her own,” daughter Johanna said.

Kay died Friday, two years after being diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, but not before she penned her own obituary.

“And she rewrote it, and rewrote it again,” Johanna said. “She would find it not funny enough, and she’d add to it, and so she did that up until her last week.”

“She wanted to have a funny obituary,” Paul said. “She didn’t think death was that bad, and it was just another phase and when you die, you die. She wanted to have people laugh over it.”

Kay’s self-written obituary has been shared over social media hundreds of times.

“That was the interesting thing that people that had never met her said, ‘I wish I would have known her from reading that,” Paul said.

“A lot of doctors and nurses have written in, saying it’s going to inspire them,” Greg said. “It’s very powerful from people that never met her.”

In writing her own story, Kay was hoping to impact the rest of ours with a little piece of advice.

“She said, ‘Use the good china. Don’t save things for later. Enjoy life now,'” Greg said. “Which I think is a good lesson, because we don’t know when death comes. And it’s coming for everyone.”

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s