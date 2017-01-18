Local NAACP to release review of Youngstown schools CEO

Related Coverage NAACP hopeful that CEO will make lasting change in Youngstown schools



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP will release its findings Wednesday in their independent review of Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

In an interview Wednesday morning on WKBN 27 First News This Morning, Jimma McWilson, chairman of the education and social committee of the NAACP, said Mohip is doing his part to move the district forward.

McWilson said Mohip has been accessible and the communication has been encouraging, citing several community meetings and one on one discussions with individuals.

“He has been very open. Whether email, twitter, almost every media he engages in. He specifically puts emphasis on students and their families, which were our issues,” McWilson said.

The NAACP has been critical of school administrators in the past. In 2015, the organization filed a federal complaint against the district for failing in its Title 1 program and not meeting the needs of disadvantaged youth. McWilson said the NAACP has worked on an agreement with Mohip to settle those complaints on the local level.

“His views are quite different from the previous administration and board,” McWilson said.

McWilson said he is encouraged that Mohip and the NAACP recognize the same top three priorities for the district: Academic achievement, student focus, and engaging families.

Details on the NAACP’s findings will be released Wednesday during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. WKBN 27 First News will be there. Watch for updates here and on WKBN 27 First News at Noon.