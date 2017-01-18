Michael Pozega Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Michael Pozega, 90, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Mike was born November 11, 1926 in Girard, the son of Michael and Barbara (Molinar) Pozega.

He had worked as a tanner for the Ohio Leather Works for 20 years before retiring.

Mike loved music and enjoyed playing the tamburitza.

He was a Navy veteran serving his country in WW II.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Barbara Malutic of Girard and Elaine (Frank) Sabatino of Liberty Township; sisters, Gladys Miller of Tennessee and Barbara Cercone of Girard; brother, Steven Pozega of Girard; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (Mikulich) Pozega, whom he married April 21, 1948 and died March 6, 2015; his daughter, Michelle Foty; his brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Peter, Paul and John and his sisters, Helen Adams and Mary Mullen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor for the exceptional care and kindness that was given to Mike.

