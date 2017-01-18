Ohio National Guard sends 20 members as inauguration support

The National Guard says members from about 40 states and territories are helping with the inauguration event

By Published:
The U.S. Capitol looms over a stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The U.S. Capitol looms over a stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio National Guard says it’s sending about 20 soldiers and airmen to provide support services for President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration in Washington.

The National Guard says members from about 40 states and territories are helping with the inauguration event.

It says the members from Ohio will help provide meals and religious and counseling support for other members who are part of the teams supporting the massive event.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation’s capital for the Republican’s inauguration and a major demonstration the following day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s