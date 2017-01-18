Ohio youth coach accused of hitting player charged with assault

The Elyria man is accused of hitting one of his North Ridgeville team's opponents in October

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An assistant youth football coach accused of hitting an 11-year-old in the stomach at a youth football game last year in northeast Ohio has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.

North Ridgeville police said the charges were filed against David R. Kelly, who turned himself into police Wednesday and was released on a personal bond.

No telephone number was listed for the 36-year-old Elyria man. It couldn’t be determined whether he has an attorney.

Police were called to a park in North Ridgeville on Oct. 29, 2016, on a report of a child hit during a game. They said Kelly was involved with a North Ridgeville team and the boy who was hit was with another team.

Investigators haven’t said why Kelly allegedly punched the boy.

