Outfielder Guyer agrees to $5M, 2-year deal with Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Outfielder Brandon Guyer has agreed to a $5 million, two-year contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Guyer gets $2 million this year and $2.75 million in 2018, and Cleveland has a $3 million option for 2019 with a $250,000 buyout.

Guyer was acquired from Tampa Bay on Aug. 1 and he provided offensive punch and defensive depth down the stretch as the Indians won the AL Central and made the World Series for the first time since 1997.

Guyer, who turns 31 on Jan. 28, hit .333 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for Cleveland. Overall, he batted .266 nine homers and 32 RBIs in 101 games.

He led the majors by being hit by pitches 31 times – the most for any player with fewer than 400 at-bats. Guyer also led the majors in that category in 2015.

Guyer was Cleveland’s last arbitration-eligible player to reach a deal. He has asked for a raise from $1,185,000 to $2.3 million and had been offered $1.9 million.

