Pa. mom accused of withholding meds for child’s kidney transplant

YRONE, Pa. (AP) – A central Pennsylvania woman who allegedly failed to give her 10-year-old daughter daily anti-rejection drugs after a kidney transplant has been charged with felony child endangerment.

The Altoona Mirror reports the daughter of 33-year-old Nicole Kissell, of Tyrone, developed life-threatening complications in December 2015, and was released from the hospital with 28 percent kidney function in February. Doctors told the state police the girl’s transplanted kidney had been functioning at 70 percent. Doctors are now unsure how long the new kidney will survive.

Kissell didn’t immediately return a call for comment Wednesday, but reportedly told police she stopped giving the girl medicine on weekdays because the girl didn’t like the taste and fought those efforts, making her late to school. Kissell says she administered the medicine on weekends, though.

