Passenger in Amish buggy killed in Lorain Co. crash with truck

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) – A man riding in a horse-drawn Amish buggy was killed when the buggy and a truck crashed in northeast Ohio.

A State Highway Patrol statement says the truck struck the rear of the buggy as both vehicles were traveling north on State Route 58 shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from their vehicle.

The patrol said 25-year-old Jon Swartzentruber, of Homerville, died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said the buggy’s operator was 54-year-old Levi Shetler, of Wellington. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Troopers said the crash also killed the horse pulling the buggy.

The crash is still under investigation.

