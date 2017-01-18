Passenger in Amish buggy killed in Lorain Co. crash with truck

Troopers said the crash happened on State Route 58 in Lorain County Wednesday morning

By Published:
Hit and Run

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) – A man riding in a horse-drawn Amish buggy was killed when the buggy and a truck crashed in northeast Ohio.

A State Highway Patrol statement says the truck struck the rear of the buggy as both vehicles were traveling north on State Route 58 shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from their vehicle.

Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from their vehicle.

The patrol said 25-year-old Jon Swartzentruber, of Homerville, died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said the buggy’s operator was 54-year-old Levi Shetler, of Wellington. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Troopers said the crash also killed the horse pulling the buggy.

The crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s