Pavlansky, Lakeview hand Howland first AAC loss

Annie Pavlansky scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-44 win Wednesday.



Cortland, OH (WKBN) – Junior Annie Pavlansky scored a game-high 20 points to lead Lakeview past Howland, 56-44 Wednesday at Lakeview High School.

Howland led 20-19 at halftime, but the Bulldogs used a strong second half to improve their record to 5-2 in the AAC Red Tier.

Jensen Silbaugh added 13 points for Lakeview, while Lindsay Carnahan scored 12. Howland was led by Sara Price with 18 points, while Kayla Clark added 9.

Howland falls to 7-1 in the AAC Red Tier and 12-4 overall, while Lakeview improves to 9-6 and 5-2 in the conference.

Lakeview returns to action Saturday afternoon at Struthers for a 2:30 PM start time.

