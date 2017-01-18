President Obama holds final press conference Wednesday afternoon

Thursday will be President Obama's last full day of presidency

President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN/AP) – President Barack Obama will hold his final press conference at 2:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The conference will be held in the Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House, just two days before he leaves his role as president.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the same day President Obama and his family will move out of the White House.

Joe Biden will also be replaced as vice president by Mike Pence on Friday.

As the 44th person to fill the role, President Obama became the first black and fifth youngest U.S. president in history when he was sworn-in in 2009, ending the eight-year tenure of George W. Bush.

