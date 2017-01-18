Senior employee charged with stealing from Warren Fabricating

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A senior employee of Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been charged with stealing from the company.

Paul Theisler, the company’s chief financial officer, is facing criminal charges. According to the company, he has been working there for 38 years.

The company issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following the filing of charges against Theisler.

President Regina Mitchell said the news was both “shocking and disappointing.”

Mitchell said the thefts were discovered during an investigation of financial irregularities at the company. An internal investigation connected Theisler to the theft, and he was immediately fired.

“We still don’t know the full extent of the theft, but believe it could be more than $2 million,” Mitchell said.

We feel betrayed that years of trust have been violated. But we are not standing still. Besides cooperating with investigating authorities, we have asked independent forensic auditors to dig deeply into our operation. We will then take steps necessary to improve our practices and security measures to help assure this never happens again,” the statement read.

The company said it won’t be commenting further on the case.

Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been based in Warren for 50 years and specializes in the fabrication, machining and assembly of large steel weldments servicing industries including mining, energy and steel.

