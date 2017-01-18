State champion tailback commits to Youngstown State

The YSU Football is losing one of the best backfields in school history. Seniors Jody Webb and Martin Ruiz accounted for over 35 hundred all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns this past season alone, and when they graduate, there will be some BIG shoes to fill.

One of those looking to fill that void is Cincinnati LaSalle senior running back Christian Turner. He has verbally committed to Youngstown State via his Twitter account. Turner posted this message on January 17th.

“I want to first thank God for everything he has blessed me with. I want to thank my coaches, trainers, and my brother for always pushing me to become a better athlete, and helping me reach my goal of playing college football. I would like to tank my parents, family, and friends for supporting me every step of this journey. Lastly, i’d like to thank all the schools that offered me a scholarship to attend their university. With that being said I’m excited to announce that I am committing to further my academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University. #GoGuins”

Turner rushed for 766 yards this past season. He also caught 57 passes for 728 yards and scored 13 totals touchdowns. LaSalle also won the Division Two state championship for the third straight season. Turner is expected to officially sign with the Penguins on February 1st.