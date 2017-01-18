Storm Team 27: Drizzle through early tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few pockets of drizzle early tonight with a small chance for patchy fog. Lows will fall into the low 30’s. Watch for an isolated chance for black ice as temperatures fall toward freezing toward early morning. Clouds will start to break Thursday with some sun into the afternoon. Highs will push back into the middle 40’s. Clouds return with showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. A small risk for some snow. Rain will continue through the day Friday with highs near 50. Warming up into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for drizzle early. Patchy fog.

Low: 32

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy.

High: 46

Thursday night: Showers toward Friday morning. May mix with some snow. (40%)

Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. May mix with snow early. (90%)

High: 50 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 56 Low: 43

Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 43

Monday: Rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 46 Low: 41

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 33

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

