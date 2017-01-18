Storm Team 27: Tracking a few morning showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is the risk for a few rain showers and a wet snow flake through the morning as temperatures hover in the 30s. The chance for showers will taper by the afternoon with temperatures reaching near 40. Better weather will arrive for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Temperatures will start to climb heading into the weekend with highs reaching the middle and upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

Today: Chance showers early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)

High: 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 32

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy.

High: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 46 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 54 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Monday: Rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 43

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 40

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

