Struthers rolls past Liberty; picks up win #10

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past Liberty 70-32 in girls’ high school basketball action Wednesday night.

Khaylah Brown and Alexis Bury led the way for the Widlcats with 16 points apiece. Michelle Buser added 9, while Trinity McDowell chipped in with 8 in the win.

Sharda Williamson was the lone Leopard in double-figures. She tallied 11 in the setback.

Liberty drops to 1-15 on the season.

Struthers improves to 10-4 overall on the campaign. The WIldcats return to action Saturday afternoon at home against Lakeview. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 PM.