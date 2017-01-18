Teen struck by car in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A teenager was hit by a car Wednesday morning while crossing the street in Sharon.

A police report said Christian Rhoades was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of North Sharpsville Avenue and E. State Street when he was hit by a car turning from E. State Street.

Police said Rhoades had a head injury and was bleeding but was conscious and alert.

The driver, 44-year-old Samuel Hill, of New Castle, said he didn’t see Rhoades until he was on his windshield. After hitting him, he said Rhoades fell to the ground and he immediately stopped to check on him.

Police said Rhoades was wearing dark clothing and it was raining, but the street lights were on.

Rhoades was taken to Sharon Regional for treatment.

Hill is facing charges for failing to yield, according to the report.