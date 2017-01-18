Teen struck by car in Sharon

Christian Rhoades was taken to the hospital for a head injury

By Published:
Sharon Police generic

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A teenager was hit by a car Wednesday morning while crossing the street in Sharon.

A police report said Christian Rhoades was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of North Sharpsville Avenue and E. State Street when he was hit by a car turning from E. State Street.

Police said Rhoades had a head injury and was bleeding but was conscious and alert.

The driver, 44-year-old Samuel Hill, of New Castle, said he didn’t see Rhoades until he was on his windshield. After hitting him, he said Rhoades fell to the ground and he immediately stopped to check on him.

Police said Rhoades was wearing dark clothing and it was raining, but the street lights were on.

Rhoades was taken to Sharon Regional for treatment.

Hill is facing charges for failing to yield, according to the report.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s