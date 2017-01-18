Vallourec COO retiring, company announces reorganization

COO Jean-Pierre Michel will retire at the end of 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a news release Wednesday, Vallourec announced changes to its management and organizational lineup.

COO Jean-Pierre Michel will retire at the end of 2017. He will leave the management board on March 31, 2017, leaving Philippe Crouzet and Oliver Mallet at the helm.

Other changes include two new central departments: The Development and Innovation Department (D&I) and the Technology and Industry Department (T&I).

The D&I department will design and implement the development strategy of the product lines. It will also be responsible for innovation and research and development. The department will be led by Didier Hornet, currently Senior Vice President Eastern Hemisphere.

The T&I department will design the group’s industrial strategy, aiming to improve costs. Philippe Carlier, currently Senior Vice President Europe, will lead the department.

The Executive Committee for the company will be comprised of 11 members: Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board, Jean-Pierre Michel (retiring), Olivier Mallet, Chief Financial Officer, François Curie, Vice President Corporate Human Resources, and Stéphanie Fougou, Group General Counsel, as well as the four regional directors and two directors of central departments.

The new organization will take effect April 3, 2017.

