Walter Charles Crawford Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Walter Charles Crawford, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born September 4, 1924, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John Gilmore and Jessie (Lopp) Crawford.

Walter retired from Packard Electric as a machinist.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II and received the following medals: Asiatic-Pacific Medal with one star, American Area Medal, Philippine Liberation with one star and the Victory Medal.

He was a member of SCOPE, American Legion, VFW and Mason (Old Erie).

In his free time he enjoyed traveling with his wife, he was a magnificent horseshoe pitcher, a good golfer and an excellent bowler.

Walter’s memory will be carried on by his loving wife, Wanda Crawford of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Walter was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Crawford and John Crawford and sister, Glenna Edwards.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Donald P. Barnes will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon).

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio, where military honors will be observed.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.