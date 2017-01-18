Winter weather driving: According to law, what is too fast or too slow?

Driving well in adverse weather conditions boils down to how comfortable a driver is behind the wheel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving well in adverse weather conditions boils down to how comfortable a driver is behind the wheel.

Driving too fast or too slow can create problems for other drivers on the highway and could cause an accident.

Sgt. Michael Wilson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a minimum speed limit on certain roads, and state law prohibits driving that impedes or blocks “normal and reasonable movement of traffic.”

Wilson says that law only applies in good driving conditions, but cautions drivers that being too confident or too cautious can cause trouble in any weather condition.

“Speed is relative to how you feel. If you aren’t comfortable driving at 30 miles per hour on a road condition that is less than favorable and the speed limit is 40, then maybe you shouldn’t be out driving,” Wilson said

Drivers coming up on someone driving excessively slow forces a quick slow down and chain reaction. He notes that the greater the speed, the greater the stopping distance, so in adverse weather conditions drivers should go as slow as possible and maintain safe driving practices.

Anyone who sees vehicles lining up behind them on the road should safely pull over and let them pass.

Wilson suggests that anyone who doesn’t feel confident in determining what speed to drive during inclement weather should stay home or find an alternate ride.

