Youngstown City Council president will not run for another term



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chuck Sammarone will not be seeking another term as Youngstown City Council President.

Sammarone is 74 years old. He has served the city for 34 years as a councilman, water commissioner, mayor, and council president.

Council collectively sent Sammarone a letter asking him to run again. He was flattered but decided this was enough.

“My stage of life and my age, even though I feel great and everything, I don’t know if I want to commit another year plus four, which would be five years.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray said he’s considering running for Sammarone’s spot.

Ray is term-limited at the end of 2019.

