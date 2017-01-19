$560 butcher request at New Castle Giant Eagle ends in arrest

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Three men were arrested and charged with theft after they tried to make off with a big order from the meat department at an area Giant Eagle.

According to police, Steven Tedrow of Ellwood City and Mark Quear of New Castle ordered $560 in specialty cut steak from the butcher at the Giant Eagle on Wilmington Road.

The men attempted to bypass the cash registers without paying but were stopped by the manager. The men ran out of the store and jumped into a vehicle driven by Thomas O’Neill of New Castle, according to police.

A short time later, the same men entered the Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue and attempted another theft from the meat department there but were caught.

All three men are facing theft charges.