Amazon opens office in Pittsburgh

Amazon joins a growing number of tech companies who have moved operations to Pittsburgh

By Published: Updated:
Amazon.com

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh has welcomed another giant to its burgeoning tech hub.

Amazon officially opened a corporate office in the city’s South Side Works section on Tuesday. Bill Kaper, the general manager of the office, says space will be dedicated to machine translation and web services.

It currently houses 50 employees.

Amazon joins a growing number of tech companies who have moved operations to Pittsburgh. Apple, Microsoft, Uber, and Google all have offices in the city.

Kaper says that Amazon will harness the city’s local tech talent as they recruit software engineers and research scientists from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. The company already has a familiar history with Carnegie Mellon. Amazon bought a machine translation company started by two Carnegie Mellon professors in 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s