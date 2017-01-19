Be wary, Facebook users – ‘suspicious activity’ warning is a scam

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WFLA) – A number of Facebook users are reporting they received a notice about “suspicious activity” on their accounts.

The scam notifications attempt to scare the user into believing that their Facebook account has been locked because of suspicious activity.

It tells users it’s a “safety precaution,” before attempting to bait them into clicking a link to a Google Sites page.

The notice, posted by a number of users on the social networking site, says “If within 6 hours after you receive this information from us and you do not confirm, your account will automatically be disabled permanently.”

The notification is signed “Facebook Ads Team.”

A number of users posted the notification to alert others about it, urging people not to click the links.

The scam is the latest attempt to exploit user’s information, passwords, and other personal information.

Users are reminded to protect their passwords and never give it out to anyone. Facebook reminds that their messages to users will never ask for their password, social security number, credit card number, or PIN.

When in doubt, you can report the suspicious message to Facebook.

How to know if someone’s logged into your Facebook account:

Go to Settings > Security > Click edit on “Where You’re Logged In”

If you see suspicious activity on your account, you can “end activity” to prevent access to your account

In the same section, you can also sign up for login alerts that will let you know when someone accesses your Facebook account