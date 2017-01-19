Be wary, Facebook users – ‘suspicious activity’ warning is a scam

The notice says if the user doesn't give personal information, their Facebook account will be disabled

By WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
facebook generic
Courtesy: WSPA

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WFLA) – A number of Facebook users are reporting they received a notice about “suspicious activity” on their accounts.

The scam notifications attempt to scare the user into believing that their Facebook account has been locked because of suspicious activity.

It tells users it’s a “safety precaution,” before attempting to bait them into clicking a link to a Google Sites page.

The notice, posted by a number of users on the social networking site, says “If within 6 hours after you receive this information from us and you do not confirm, your account will automatically be disabled permanently.”

The notification is signed “Facebook Ads Team.”

A number of users posted the notification to alert others about it, urging people not to click the links.

The scam is the latest attempt to exploit user’s information, passwords, and other personal information.

Users are reminded to protect their passwords and never give it out to anyone. Facebook reminds that their messages to users will never ask for their password, social security number, credit card number, or PIN.

When in doubt, you can report the suspicious message to Facebook.

How to know if someone’s logged into your Facebook account:

  • Go to Settings > Security > Click edit on “Where You’re Logged In”
  • If you see suspicious activity on your account, you can “end activity” to prevent access to your account
  • In the same section, you can also sign up for login alerts that will let you know when someone accesses your Facebook account

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s