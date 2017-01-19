City agrees to pay for old Youngstown school building’s demolition

Harrison Elementary School on Youngstown's east side was supposed to be demolished in November

Published:
One person was charged with trespassing Saturday at the old Harrison Elementary School in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An old vacant school building in Youngstown should finally be demolished starting by the end of January.

The city’s board of control agreed Thursday to cover the costs of removing the hazards and tearing down the building.

In turn, the school district will reimburse the city $93,000.

Over the weekend, someone was caught inside the old Harrison Elementary School on the city’s east side.

In November, a fire caused quite a bit of damage and made the structure dangerous to the community.

Although it was supposed to be demolished at that time, the school district had to obtain estimates for the work, as well as asbestos abatement.

