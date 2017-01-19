David Gordon Mann Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – David Gordon Mann, 86, died at 1:39 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born July 18, 1930, he was a son of the late George E. Mann and Lenora (Homan) Rinko.

He was retired from Crucible Steel where he worked as a spark tester and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

David is survived by his children, David W. Mann of Lisbon and Janice H. Stine of Maysville, West Virginia and a grandson, James David Mann.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beatrice (Bowen) Mann in 1992 and his second wife, Ada (Price) Mann in 2001, as well as an infant brother and a grandson, Josh McAllister.

No services have been planned.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.



