Delay in Youngstown water line installation leaves hydrant running

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire hydrant on Youngstown’s south side has been left open to flush out the water line for the past several months.

Crews have been working since November to install a new water line along Thalia Avenue to replace a broken one.

Residents complained about a brown color to their water, so crews opened a hydrant in the area to flush out the system.

Although the work was supposed to have been completed by now, the weather kept crews from connecting all of the homes to the new line.

“It’s been so wet, with the cold and the ground water high, he hasn’t gotten them in as quick as we thought it would get in but that’s strictly because of the weather,” said Water Department Engineer Gene Leson. “So we’re keeping the hydrant flushing on the old line so the people that are still on that line have clean water until they all get transferred over to the new line.”

The work could be finished in the next few weeks.

