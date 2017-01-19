Elaine Carlisle Scheel Obituary

EAST FAIRFIELD, Ohio – Elaine Carlisle Scheel went home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2017 after a brief illness.

Mrs. Scheel was born January 12, 1928 in Elkrun Township, a daughter of the late Ross O. and Marie (McMillan) Carlisle.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Nels Scheel and by her sister, Twila Rae Carlisle.

She was a graduate of Fairfield High School and the Youngstown College.

Elaine was a life-long member of the First Christian Church of Lisbon, where she served for many years as an Elder and Sunday school teacher and was actively involved in the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

She was a long term member of the American Society of Women Accountants, the Society of Enrolled Agents and as a CPA, maintained her own accounting practice until retiring in 2011.

Elaine and Nels enjoyed traveling together, dancing and raising their family on their farm. An active member of the community up until her death, Elaine was a member of the Columbiana County Historical Society, the Fairfield School Alumni Association and M&M’s Women’s Group of Columbiana.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Thomas (Jennie) Scheel of Elkrun Township, John (Carolyn) Scheel of East Fairfield, Martha (Dana) Flemming of Willoughby, Ohio, Mark (Kathy) Scheel of Canfield and Mary (Anthony) Gallo of Hudson; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and was happily expecting another great-grandson in the Spring; sister, Dixie (Leroy) Saltsman of Bergholz; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Lisbon First Christian Church with Pastor Douglas Shoaff officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 22 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Lisbon First Christian Church, the American Cancer Society, or to the American Heart Association.

Friends may also view Elaine’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

