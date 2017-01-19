Esther J. Christy Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Esther J. Christy, 80, passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2017, at Sharon Regional Hospital in Pennsylvania, following a lengthy illness.

Esther was born October 16, 1936, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Rebecca Mast and came to this area as a teenager.

She worked as a beautician for many years and owned and operated her own shop. Most recently, she worked at Sandy’s Main Attraction in Girard, retiring in 2011.

Mrs. Christy was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church.

She loved playing slot machines, bowling and crocheting. Esther greatly loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and she enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her great-grandson.

Esther leaves to cherish her memory her son, Lawrence (Vivian) Seifert of Liberty Township; three grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Lowers, Joseph (Shannon) Seifert and Brian Oslavic; a great-grandson, Logan Lowers; a brother, Eugene (Joyce) Mast and six nieces and nephews, Laurie, Linda, Kathy, Jimmy, Kerry and Tony.

Esther’s first husband, Lawrence Seifert, Sr., is deceased. Her second husband, Russell Christy, whom she married in 1986, passed away in 2003. Two brothers, Jim and Richard Mast and a grandson, Michael Oslavic, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 22, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where Esther will be laid to rest next to her husband.

