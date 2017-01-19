Former Farrell police officer facing criminal charges

The charges against Tyler Valimont were filed after an investigation of an incident on November 7

Published:
Generic police

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A former Farrell police officer is facing criminal charges after an investigation involving several police agencies.

Tyler Valimont, 34, is charged with official oppression, tampering with or fabricating evidence, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and prostitution and related offenses.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department said the charges were filed after an investigation of an incident involving Valimont on November 7. No further details were released.

He was investigated by the Farrell Police Department and PSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Special Investigation Division.

The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General will be prosecuting the case.

WKBN is working to get more information on Valimont’s charges. This story will be updated as those details are available. 

