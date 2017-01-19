Fugitive of the Week: Police looking for man who violated probation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man charged with violating his probation.

Austin Chace, 24, is also charged with grand theft and receiving stolen property for crimes that occurred after his probation violation. A warrant for Chace’s arrest was issued by the Austintown Police Department and Mahoning County.

Chace is described as a white man, about 5’10” tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on Chace’s whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.