Fugitive of the Week: Police looking for man who violated probation

Austin Chace, 24, is charged with grand theft and receiving stolen property in Austintown

By Published:
Austin Chace

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man charged with violating his probation.

Austin Chace, 24, is also charged with grand theft and receiving stolen property for crimes that occurred after his probation violation. A warrant for Chace’s arrest was issued by the Austintown Police Department and Mahoning County.

Chace is described as a white man, about 5’10” tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on Chace’s whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s