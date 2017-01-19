Girl Scouts under fire for participating in Inauguration Parade

Many said Trump's comments about women and girls goes against the organization's values

CNN Newsource and WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
The Girl Scouts are taking fire for participating in the Trump's Inauguration Parade.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Girl Scouts of America are under fire following news about 75 members who will march in Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade.

Some current and former girl scouts, troop leaders, parents and others took to social media to criticize their participation.

Many said Trump’s comments about women and girls goes against the organization’s values.

The girl scouts responded on social media, tweeting: “Since 1917, girl scouts have engaged in presidential inaugural events to learn about the U.S. democratic process and civic engagement.” It also tweeted: “as a non-profit organization Girl Scouts USA is non-political, non-partisan, and will continue to encourage our girls to be civically engaged.”

Local Boy Scout Troop 60 is heading to the inauguration. 

The boys left from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Troop leaders said they have been planning the trip for more than a year. In true Boy Scout fashion, they’re planning to “camp” while there, said Assistant Scout Master Fred Deluca.

“We’re not in tents, we are in a cabin this time, but we are cooking our own meals, bringing bagged lunches, things like that,” he said.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s