Girl Scouts under fire for participating in Inauguration Parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Girl Scouts of America are under fire following news about 75 members who will march in Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade.

Some current and former girl scouts, troop leaders, parents and others took to social media to criticize their participation.

Many said Trump’s comments about women and girls goes against the organization’s values.

The girl scouts responded on social media, tweeting: “Since 1917, girl scouts have engaged in presidential inaugural events to learn about the U.S. democratic process and civic engagement.” It also tweeted: “as a non-profit organization Girl Scouts USA is non-political, non-partisan, and will continue to encourage our girls to be civically engaged.”

Local Boy Scout Troop 60 is heading to the inauguration.

The boys left from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Troop leaders said they have been planning the trip for more than a year. In true Boy Scout fashion, they’re planning to “camp” while there, said Assistant Scout Master Fred Deluca.

“We’re not in tents, we are in a cabin this time, but we are cooking our own meals, bringing bagged lunches, things like that,” he said.