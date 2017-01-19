Joella Rozzi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman for Joella Rozzi, 61, who passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, January 19, with her family by her side.

Joella was born January 1, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jim and Beatrice “Pudgie” Colby Kachurek Krell, Sr.

She was a hairdresser, homemaker and Jehovah Witnesses.

Joella loved spending time with her family and telling them how much she loved them.

She leaves to cherish her memory her fiancé, Steven Grier; mother, Pudgie Kachurek; father, Jim (Margaret) Krell; daughter, Sherry Thistlewaite; brothers, Rickey, Jim (Lucille) and Kennedy Krell; sisters, Jamie (Mike) Fitzpatrick and Sandy Pearl; grandchildren, Michael and Cydney Anderson, Chloe and Ellie Cruz and David Thistlewaite and several nieces and nephews, who she adored.

Joella is preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Ann Anderson and brothers, Sammy and Glen Krell.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.



