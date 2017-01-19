Kennedy Catholic Girls top Farrell; remain undefeated

The Golden Eagles improve to 14-0 overall, and 7-0 in District 10-Region 1.

By Published:
Kennedy Catholic remains unbeaten following a 45-34 win over Farrell Thursday night.

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic remains unbeaten following a 45-34 win over Farrell Thursday night.  The Golden Eagles have now won sixteen straight games over the Steelers.

Malia Magestro led all scorers with 15 points off the bench.  Gillian Fisher and Makayla Shannonhouse each added 10 points in the win.  Fisher also added 9 rebounds.

Farrell was led by Marissa Hopson  who notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.  Kiara Wade likewise finished with a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards.

Farrell drops to 11-1 on the season and 6-1 in District 10 – Region 1.  The Steelers return to action Saturday at home against Hickory.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 14-0 overall, and 7-0 in District 10-Region 1.  The Golden Eagles return to the floor Monday on the road at West Middlesex.

