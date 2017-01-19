Liberty may soon be site to new fracking well

Liberty has applied for a permit for the well, which potentially would be located off Warner Road near Crab Creek



LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township has recently applied for a permit with the Northeast region of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The permit is for a potential horizontal well.

The well would be drilled into Clinton sandstone to extract gas. It would go out sideways in the ground after being drilled deep into the earth.

The potential drilling area would be off Warner Road near Crab Creek. Multiple streets like Arabian Lane and Logan Hill Drive would be nearby.

Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak is against any well being drilled. There is concern about it affecting well-water or the creek.

“I just want the residents around Warner Road to know that this permit has been pulled, it has been applied for and to be aware that something could happen if they do grant this application,” Stoyak said.

If the well does get built, it would likely cost between one and three million dollars.

The Ohio DNR states that thousands of wells have been drilled without any significant impacts to drinking water.

